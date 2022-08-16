Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: Exclusive! Kanika Mann loses her 'K medal' to save Mohit Malik from the elimination task

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestant fought and did the stunts to win the K medal. Whoever won the K medal would get a special advantage in the upcoming episode.

We did see after performing all the tough stunts Kanika finally won the 'K medal' and she would be getting some advantage in the game.

As per sources, Kanika will use her medal and take the advantage of saving Mohit Malik from the elimination stunt as the duo are great friends off–screen.

In the upcoming episode, Mohit will be going into the elimination task and that’s when Kanika will use her medal and save him.

Well, seems like Kanika has given a huge sacrifice for Mohit and has set major friendship goals.

