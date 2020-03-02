News

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10: Rohit Shetty pulls Tejasswi Prakash's leg once again!

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 aired last weekend and the audience have given the show a thumbs up. This year the contestants are also entertaining, and the stunts have increased a level above.

Now as we saw one of the contestants, Tejasswi Prakash, as been entertaining the audience, and the entire team on the show, we have seen many a time, the host of the show Rohit Shetty pulling her leg, and even asked her to Google him.

Now we came across a video we can see the host of the show Rohit Shetty pulling Tejasswi’s leg and making fun of her, there is no doubt that Rohit and her conversations are very hailorus,  and the audience really likes to see their banter.

Check out the video below :

