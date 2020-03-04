Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 : When Karan Patel, Karishma ad Amruta celebrated their birthday together

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 aired last weekend and the audience has given the show thumbs up. This year the contestants are also entertaining, and the stunts have increased a level above.

The best part of the show is the contestants get along with each other like house on fire. We have seen in the recent episodes how everyone encourages each other to complete the stunt.

Now we came across a video which a fan shared, where we can see Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Amruta Khanvilkar celebrating their birthday together, where three cakes have come and they everyone is excited to cut the cake.

The show that went on air two weeks back has been getting a positive response from the audience because of the high funda stunts in the serial, and how the contestants are fighting out their fear.

The show also got some light and funny moments, and Rohit Shetty as the host makes it very interesting as he is a strict master.

Check out the post below: