Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 : When Karan Patel motivated Shivin Narang

MUMBAI: Karan Patel and Shivin Narang are two well-known names of the television. The actors have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience.

Karan was last seen as Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, and on the other hand, Shivin, these days is seen as the lead in Beyadh 2. Both these actors are contestants on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

As we all know that this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has taken the level of stunts a notch higher, in the recent episode, there was a stunt where the contestants had to go and sit inside a box, and a dangerous gas was let out. The contestant who could sit inside for the longest time would be the winner. In this stunt, Shivin seemed to have got cold feet and he refused to perform the stunt while Karan asked him not to give up. After Karan's words of motivation, Shivin finally agreed to perform.

