Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Audience verdict! Netizens feel that Pratik Sehajpal is the same from Bigg Boss as here also he goes against the rule and host of the show Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is already trending on social media.

Soon, he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he is seen doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

In the show, if one sees Pratik everyone remembers him as the same contestant in Bigg Boss as he is still honest and doesn’t follow the rules.

In the previous episode, we did see how Pratik didn’t listen to Rohit Shetty’s instructions and he was going against the rules until he got a warning from the host.

Pratik had played the game in a similar way in Bigg Boss OTT. There also he played the game as per his rule and would put his points forward to Karan Johar.

So, the fans feel that he is playing the game in a similar way and they feel he should change his strategy in the reality show.

The fans have come out and spoken about his gameplay :

Shruti Kapoor: When I saw Pratik in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi he reminded me of his game in Bigg Boss OTT where he used to play the game according to his plans and at times didn’t listen to the host Karan Johar and he seems like a repetitive thing.

Sonia Roy: I didn’t feel that Pratik was the same that he played in Bigg Boss OTT but yes the one similarity was that he is playing with his own rules like he did in Bigg Boss and we did see that in the previous episode.

Karan Rao: Pratik is a fabulous player when it comes to reality shows as he knows how to create a buzz around him which he did in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Sheena Singh: There is no doubt that Pratik is playing the way he did in Bigg Boss OTT. Though both the games are very different from each other certain things are the same. Like he does what he wants which we have seen in the previous episode.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is a very strong contestant and he has all the potential to reach the finale of the show.

