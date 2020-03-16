Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that Rubina Dilaik is simply creating a ruckus on the show and suddenly the audience is getting the Bigg Boss feeling

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans showed a lot of love and support for her.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she rejoined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off the air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she would be doing all daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

In the recent episode, we did see how Rubina had a tiff with Pratik and she told him not to start the Bigg Boss game over here as she has won it and she can catch the firer easily.

She had told him to stop mocking her and to listen also and at one point also told him to shut up.

Now the audience feels that Rubina is for no reason fighting and she is creating an environment like Bigg Boss on the show and they feel at time she overdoes it.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Mansi Sharma: All thanks to Rubina at times I feel I am not watching Khatron Ke Khiladi it feels like I am watching Bigg Boss as the ruckus she creates for no more reason it gives that kind of feeling.

Karan Verma: I feel Rubina overreacted in the fight with Pratik and she shouldn’t have spoken in that manner for a second I felt that I was watching Bigg Boss and if Rohit Shetty hadn’t interfered then things would have been different.

Pooja Shah: There is no doubt that Rubina is a very strong player in the show and she has all the potential to reach the finale of the show and even be the winner of the show but at times I feel she overreacts and gives a loud reaction.

Kabir Khan : Rubin has to calm down a little and not think this is the Bigg Boss house as this show the concept is different and it is not like Bigg Boss. She has to have control over her anger.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina is a strong contestant on the show but the audience feels she should stop overreacting in every matter.

