Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! After every stunt, I would call Abhinav and ask him why he lied to me about it being easy: Rubina Diliak

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower a lot of love and support on her.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she rejoined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she would be doing all daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

(ALSO READ: Telly actress Rubina Dilaik SLAMS her Instagram account's hacker stating: "Use Your Energy On The Crisis The Nation Is Going Through", READ)

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rubina Dilaik asked her about who she thinks would be her biggest competition and if she wishes Abhinav was with her on the show.

Who do you feel is the biggest competition for you on the show?

For me, it would be Mohit Malik and Tushar Khalia as both are very strong mentally and physically. They have aced each stunt and have been complimented by Rohit Shetty a couple of times.

Do you miss Abhinav in the show after you were together in Bigg Boss 14 ?

No. It is good that we didn’t do the season together as we both are different personalities in the game. He is not as scared of things compared to me. It is good if we play the game individually. Things did get complicated in Bigg Boss.

Your anniversary is around the corner, but again, Abhinav and you are away from each other, so how will you be celebrating it?

Yes, once again, we are away from each other on our anniversary day. Last year, he was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, and this time, I am shooting for the show. But just like last time, we will celebrate it 1 month later when I am back in India.

I feel blessed to have him in my life as he is the best husband anyone could have. He is my biggest support and strength. Whenever I finish a tough stunt, I call him and tell him that the stunt was so tough. I ask him why he lied to me telling me that everything will be easy. But I am enjoying this phase of my life.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina will be one of the toughest contestants on the show and she could be the potential winner or finalist.

(ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik to her hacker: Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through)