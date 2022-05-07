Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Check out the shocking connection between Sriti Jha and Pratik Sehajpal

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the contestants are going all out to perform their stunts. The contestants have got along with each other, and have created a great bond and now Pratik and Sriti have shared something in common between the two.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The contestants are going all out and are giving the best and the host Rohit Shetty has confessed that this year the contestants are very special as hardly any aborts have been done and everyone has nailed the task.

While interacting with TellyChakkar, Pratik and Sriti revealed a common connection between the two.

They revealed that they studied at the same school and Sriti is Pratik’s senior. The Kumkum Bhagya actress also said that they have done many stunts together and they have done wonders when it came to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that both Pratik and Sriti are very strong contestants and they are seen as the potential finalists of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

A post shared by (@tellychakkar)

 

Latest Video