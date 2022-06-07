Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Before every stunt, I hug Rohit Sir so that my stress reduces, and my journey is filled with sadness and happiness: Aneri Vajani

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani is ruling several hearts with her mature and powerful acting in Star Plus' show Anupamaa and the audiences love to watch the brother-sister duo of Anuj and Mukku.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

This was one of the reasons why she decided to opt out of Anupama though the character Mukku was loved by the audiences.

The actress has become everyone's favourite in no time and got completely into the skin of her character.

The audience is loving her on the reality show where she is acing all the stunts.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her journey and the reason why she said yes to the show and much more.

How has the journey been so far?

It’s filled with sad and happy moments. The one thing that I learned on the show was how to boost myself to achieve anything in my life. It used to happen that other people used to encourage me to do something but now I know I can encourage myself and get things done and achieve what I want to.

Did Rohit Shetty ever boost your confidence or give you any tips while performing the stunts?

Before every stunt, I am very scared and the only thing I do is either hug Rohit sir or shake his hand, or I just look at him and he tells me it will happen and not to worry, and then he encourages me to complete the stunt.

What made you say “Yes” to the show?

I don’t think before I say “Yes” to the show like when this show was offered to me I rejected it and then again when it came to me I said okay let’s take it up I am not going to die what wrong can happen and that’s how I said “Yes” to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Aneri is a very strong contestant on the show and we have seen that in the first two episodes of the show.

