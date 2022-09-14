Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Kanika Mann won’t be attending the finale of the show for this shocking reason

The finale of the show is nearing and Kanika Mann while interacting with the media has mentioned that she wouldn’t be able to attend the finale of the show.

KANIKA MAAN

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we have seen how the contestant fought for the ticket to the finale and the top two contestants are Tushaar and Faisu who would be fighting for the finale of the show.

The show is coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place on the 25th of September and finally, the show will get its winner.

Now during a function, Kanika was asked if she is excited about the finale, to which the actress said that “I wouldn’t be attending the finale of the show as I am busy with some other commitments and I wish the best contestant wins the show”

Well, the fans will miss Kanika during the finale of the show as she was the strongest contestant of the reality show and she performed each task with a lot of ease.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 18:55

