Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha talks about the tip her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia gave her and reveals which stunt was tough for her to do

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television and she rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya.

Recently, Sriti Jha's role in the show ended and she said goodbye to the show to begin new ventures in her life.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava which was a huge success on television.

The actress in recent times has been quite active on her social media accounts and she keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Soon, the actress would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

( Also Read – Wow! All you need to know about what birthday girl Sriti Jha is up to these days! )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about any tips anyone gave her before she left for the show and she also spoke about how she doesn’t get affected by what people think about her.

Which was the difficult stunt for you to do?

Every stunt is very difficult. Whenever anyone goes to do any stunt the only thing in our mind is not to let Rohit Sir down. The feeling we experience after completing a task cannot be defined. It feels like a victory as if we have won everything.

Was this show a way to break from your “Bhau” image that the audience peruses you with?

Let me tell you I don’t get affected by what people think about me, even if my perception in people’s heads doesn’t change it doesn’t bother me. I am such a person that I don’t want to disappoint anyone with my work. As an actor, the audience has the right to judge me and it doesn’t affect me at all.

Did anyone give you tips before you left for the show on how to do the stunts etc?

The only person who gave me any tips was my Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia who just told me to go and have fun and not to take stress about anything. In simple words, he said to have fun.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - OMG! Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha has a surprise for her fans, Check out )