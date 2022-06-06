Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui backs out of the show?

Munawar was supposed to be part of the show but there is speculation that he  might not be part of the show as the fans haven’t yet spotted him in South Africa with the other contestants.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 19:23
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui backs out of the show?

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game. 

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car. 

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. 

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level. 

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures. 

The news season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon and Munawar was one of the confirmed contestants of the show. 

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have already reached South Africa ( Cape Town) along with the host of the show and the shooting for the new season has already begun.

But Munawar who is one of the confirmed contestants of the show hasn’t yet reached or left from here to be part of the show and this has speculated rumours of him backing out from the show. 

Fans are upset that Munawar isn’t seen in the first – two stunts of the show and are wondering why the Lock Upp winner hasn’t reached the destination. 

We did know that Munawar had some issues with his passport and visa but then things got fixed and he was about to fly last week but that didn’t happen. 

There is a strong buzz that Munawar must have bagged out of the show and he wouldn’t be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same. 

Well, let’s hope that Munawar returns back to the show as the fans are waiting to watch him out in the show. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Reality show KANGANA RANUAT MAX PLAYER Digital Show LOCK UPP Avneet Kaur Anushka Sen Mr Faisu Jannat Zubair MUNAWAR FARUQUI. NISHA RAWAL Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Tehseen Poonawala Karan Kundrra Ali Merchant Sara Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 19:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! Pandya Store's Dhara aka Shiny Doshi caught this costar off guard
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
AWESOME! Manit Joura looks absolute dapper donning traditional attire
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.  Also read ...
Exclusive! My fashion mantra is quite basic; I do not follow any trends: Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Meera willing to do anything for her peace, Agastya prepares for his next move
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Dripping hot! Ridhi Dogra stuns netizens in these fabulous ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.  Also read ...
AWW! Check out MaAn's sizzling romance this MaAnday
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Salman Khan once told me to do a commercial action movie and when he saw the trailer, he loved alot” Abhimanyu Dassa
Exclusive! “Salman Khan once told me to do a commercial action movie and when he saw the trailer, he loved alot” Abhimanyu Dassani
Latest Video