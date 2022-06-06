Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui backs out of the show?

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

The news season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon and Munawar was one of the confirmed contestants of the show.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have already reached South Africa ( Cape Town) along with the host of the show and the shooting for the new season has already begun.

But Munawar who is one of the confirmed contestants of the show hasn’t yet reached or left from here to be part of the show and this has speculated rumours of him backing out from the show.

Fans are upset that Munawar isn’t seen in the first – two stunts of the show and are wondering why the Lock Upp winner hasn’t reached the destination.

We did know that Munawar had some issues with his passport and visa but then things got fixed and he was about to fly last week but that didn’t happen.

There is a strong buzz that Munawar must have bagged out of the show and he wouldn’t be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, let’s hope that Munawar returns back to the show as the fans are waiting to watch him out in the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.