Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! “My acting journey has been wonderful and I have learned everything on my job as I wasn’t a trained actor and have been lucky to have worked with the best production house” – Sriti Jha

Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back with a new season and Sriti is one of the confirmed contestants on the show. She would be performing the tasks and facing her fears.

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television and she rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya.

Recently, Sriti Jha's role in the show ended and she said goodbye to the show to begin new ventures in her life.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television.

The actress in recent times has been quite active on her social media accounts and she keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

The actress these days is seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how the show has been treating her and she also spoke about her acting journey and much more.

How has the show treated you until now?

The journey is going on well and each day I am growing and learning new things and doing the stunts is not easy.

What made you say “Yes” to the show?

I don’t know when I got the show I just said “Yes” and thought would do something different and after seeing the stunts I am surprised with myself but I don’t regret my decision at all.

How has your journey been as an actress?

The journey has been fantastic and I have learned so much and grown in this industry. I never knew acting but learnt everything on the job and luckily have worked with the best production house and star cast. I worked very hard with full dedication.

Well, there is no doubt that Sriti is a strong contestant and we have seen her performing the stunts in such an ace manner and she is seen as the finalist of the show.

