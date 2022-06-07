Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! “My main reason to say “Yes” to the show was my father, he is my inspiration and I know somewhere he wanted me to do the show” – Chetna Pande

MUMBAI: Chetna Pande is an Indian television personality known for her role of Jenny in Dilwale and participation in Ace of Space 1.

She is currently in the news for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 where she will be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her journey so far, the reason why she said “Yes” to the show, and much more.

How has the journey been so far?

Through this show, I have come to know how it is to live at the edge. I get up and have sleepless nights as I sleep in fear. My body has given up. I never knew the journey would be so difficult and thrilling at the same time. The stunts look impossible to do at times, but once you are done the feeling of completing it is priceless, the entire experience is priceless.

What made you say “Yes” to the show?

I said “Yes” to the show only because of my father. He has been my pillar of strength. He has worked on me a lot he used to be very strict and used to guide me and make me work out every day. He used to call me his elder son. My dad loved adventurous outings; he trained me in trekking and all. He used to keep watching the show, and then one day I realised that I have to do this show for him so when the offer came I said “Yes” to the show.

But saying yes cost me a lot as the stunts are so difficult to do and am having a tough time and he is also worried about me at times when I tell him about the stunts as it’s a crazy time when we go and do the stunts.

Have you overcome the phobias that you had?

I was very scared of creepy crawlies and my first stunt was with it so I had it at that time. It happened to me again and again. But then now I have learnt the art of calming myself before a stunt and it helps me.

The fans are super excited to see Chetna in a new avatar in the show.

