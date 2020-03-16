Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Netizens vote for their favourite team for the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

We had earlier reported that in the upcoming episode the contestants will be divided into two teams Team Red and Team Yellow.

Red Team: Faisu, Mohit Malik, Rubina, Kanika, and Jannat

Yellow Team: Chetna, Rajiv, Tusshar, Nishant, and Sriti.

We exclusively carried a poll on our YouTube channel where the audience voted for which team they would be cheering.

As per the poll result, Red Team has got maximum votes from the audience and the fans would be supporting them. They won by a huge margin.

The red team won with almost 89% votes and Yello Team got only 11% votes.

Seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one and it will be interesting to watch as the contestants will be pitted against each other.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

