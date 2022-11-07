Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Post Khatron Ke Khiladi I will be accepting acting offers and concentrating on my acting career - Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humour.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Rajiv Adatia opens up on people questioning his presence in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his bond with his co-contestants, and more

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss, and now, he is back on television. He will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajiv and asked him if he is still sacred of doing stunts and post the show will we see him as an actor.

Are you still scared of the stunts you do?

I get scared every day since I have come here. But then once you get into the stunts everything you need to leave behind.

Who do you think is your strongest competitor on the show?

I don’t see anyone as my competitor as everyone is so good and such a strong contestant on the show. I don’t know from where we get the energy but we are such a strong bunch of people. For me, Jannat is a surprising package on the show. She is the youngest but she is so good at doing all the stunts. She has aced all the stunts and has left everyone in shock.

Post Khatron Ke Khiladi, will the fans see you as an actor?

After Bigg Boss, I got a lot of offers for acting, but then I signed for Khatron Ke Khiladi and with this show, you need a lot of determination and a hundred percent concentration. But post this show I will focus on my acting career, and you never know which would be my next project.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the biggest daredevil: Rajiv Adatia on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12