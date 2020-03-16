Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is left out as no team selects him

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the show is doing extremely well for itself. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be divided into two groups.

 

 

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts, all the contestants are strong and are facing the stunts.

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be divided into two teams Team Red and Team Yellow. One of the contestants would be the captain and would have to choose their team.

Red Team: Faisu, Mohit Malik, Rubina, Kanika, and Jannat

Yellow Team: Chetna, Rajiv, Tusshar, Nishant, and Sriti.

No one chose Pratik and he was left behind and wasn’t in any group. However, Pratik was not affected at all instead said that strong players are always left behind.

Why no one chose him is yet to be known. It will be interesting to see how Pratik would play the game in the upcoming episode.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

