Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal to re-enter the show as a wild card entry on This date

Pratik was one of the strong contestants of the show and the actor was eliminated as he aborted the stunt on the show. But now he would be back as a wild card entry in the upcoming episode.

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

Pratik was one of the strong contestants of the show and the actor was eliminated from the show as he had aborted the elimination stunt.

His eviction came as a shock to his fans and the show received a serve black lash as they demanded to boycott the show as he was eliminated because no contestant picked him to do the stunt and he had gone directly into the elimination stunt.

As per sources, Pratik will be back on the show in the upcoming episode as he will enter as a wild card entry.

The fans will be super excited to see him back on the show and this time we are sure Pratik will be a tough competition for all the contestants.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is a very strong contestant and he will go a long way on the show.

