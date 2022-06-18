Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia signs a movie with Rohit Shetty?

Rajiv will be seen in the upcoming season of the reality show and now we came across a funny video of him with Pratik and Nishant where he is seen having a lot of fun with them where they reveal that he has signed a movie with Rohit Shetty.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 12:38
rajiv

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humour.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss, and now, he is back on television. He will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The trio of Bigg Boss 15 – Rajiv, Pratik, and Nishant – would be seen on the reality show once again.

Now we came across a video where one can see the fun the trio is having. One of the media persons informs Rajiv that he has signed a movie with Rohit Shetty.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the biggest daredevil: Rajiv Adatia on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

To which, Nishant and Pratik confirm that there is no movie signed with the director but the role that Rajiv would get would be that of the tire technician who will take care of the tyres of the cars that Rohit Shetty uses for his stunts.

In the video, one can also see how Nishant and Pratik are making fun of Rajiv’s Hindi diction but then he assured everyone that in this show his Hindi has improved a lot and the fans would see a new side to him.

Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

The show is all set to go on air from the 2nd of July on Colors at 9 pm during weekends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Rajiv Adatia opens up on people questioning his presence in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his bond with his co-contestants, and more

 

 

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 12:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! THIS is how Rakhi Sawant reacts on forgetting passport at the airport, netizens’ reactions are unmissable
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted with her beau Adil Durrani at the airport leaving for someplace, where...
WOW! Gungun aka Yesha Rughani stuns fans in her new avatar from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
EXCLUSIVE! Alisha Parveen opens up on how she bagged the role in Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum, shares about her alternate career plans and much more
MUMABI : Colors TV recently rolled out a brand new show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.The show stars Kunal Jaisingh and...
Shocking! Two actors from the Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ succumbed to injuries in a road accident
MUMBAI: Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured...
Amazing! Pandya Store Vs Imlie ? Check out who will win the competition
MUMBAI:  Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.  After...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Huge TWIST! Shree decides to reveal Shreya’s truth to Vaibhav
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Kartik-imtiyaz
Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project
Latest Video