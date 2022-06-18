Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia signs a movie with Rohit Shetty?

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humour.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss, and now, he is back on television. He will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The trio of Bigg Boss 15 – Rajiv, Pratik, and Nishant – would be seen on the reality show once again.

Now we came across a video where one can see the fun the trio is having. One of the media persons informs Rajiv that he has signed a movie with Rohit Shetty.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the biggest daredevil: Rajiv Adatia on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

To which, Nishant and Pratik confirm that there is no movie signed with the director but the role that Rajiv would get would be that of the tire technician who will take care of the tyres of the cars that Rohit Shetty uses for his stunts.

In the video, one can also see how Nishant and Pratik are making fun of Rajiv’s Hindi diction but then he assured everyone that in this show his Hindi has improved a lot and the fans would see a new side to him.

Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

The show is all set to go on air from the 2nd of July on Colors at 9 pm during weekends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Rajiv Adatia opens up on people questioning his presence in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his bond with his co-contestants, and more