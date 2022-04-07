Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik reveals why she said yes to the show; talks about the bond she shares with Shivangi Joshi and praises Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she rejoined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rubina Dilaik and asked her about what made her say “Yes” to the show and who is she close to and much more.

Can you tell us the reason why you said “Yes” to the show?

Sometimes I wonder as to why I said “Yes” to the show, and then I go back to my room and call Abhinav and tell him that he told me it’s going to be so much fun but I can’t see any fun happening. But to be honest, the exhaling feeling of doing something which you thought you could not is something else; you can’t label it. It only adds to your confidence and the feeling that we did it is priceless. The journey has been amazing.

You have had a great journey in the industry. Are you inspired by any of the contestant's journeys?

Every contestant has a journey to speak about and something to learn from. From each contestant, I try to pick positivity. The one thing that I admire is some of the contestants haven’t done any training to gain physical strength or something but despite that, they are so strong and are doing all the stunts so well, it is amazing to see them perform.

Who has become very close to you? Have you created a great bond with someone?

To be honest, everyone is very sweet and I have really gelled with all the contestants. Shivangi, Nishant, Pratik, and Jannat all are so loving and so simple to get along with. When it comes to Jannat though she is the youngest she nails all the stunts in the show and now we know she will ace it, at the end I am very close to everyone and we bond so well.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina will be one of the toughest contestants on the show and she could be the potential winner or finalist.

