Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi was offered to return as a wild card entry but the actress declined the offer

Shivangi Joshi was a very strong contestant on the show but unfortunately she was eliminated as she couldn’t perform the elimination task.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 14:47
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi was offered to return as a wild card entry but the actress declined the

MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she likes to keep her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

Currently, she made headlines as she had participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she faced her fears and performed all the dangerous stunts.

But unfortunately, the actress was eliminated from the show as she lost the round in the elimination task and hence had to say goodbye to the show.

As we had reported earlier,  Pratik will be entering the show as a wild card contestant in the upcoming episode.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ – AWESOME! This is how Shivangi Joshi is prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi-12, Deet inside )

As per sources, Shivangi Joshi was offered to re-enter the show as a wild card contestant too but the actress declined the offer and the reason is still unknown.

The fans were excepting to see her back on the show but now they would be left disheartened.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi was a very strong contestant on the show and she gave tough competition to everyone.

Would you like Shivangi back to the show?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ -  AWESOME! This is how Shivangi Joshi is prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi-12, Deet inside  ) 

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 14:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Major Twist! Show to take a leap, Gungun and Anubhav lose their love
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Anisha gets slapped for her betrayal, Kairav heartbroken
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
ADORABLE! Yogendra Vikram Singh gets a special birthday surprise from his Ghum Trio boys
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi was offered to return as a wild card entry but the actress declined the offer
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Challenge! Anisha and Akshara's major confrontation, Anisha challenges Akshara to stop her
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. The actor has...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?
WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?
Latest Video