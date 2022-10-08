Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi was offered to return as a wild card entry but the actress declined the offer

MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she likes to keep her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

Currently, she made headlines as she had participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she faced her fears and performed all the dangerous stunts.

But unfortunately, the actress was eliminated from the show as she lost the round in the elimination task and hence had to say goodbye to the show.

As we had reported earlier, Pratik will be entering the show as a wild card contestant in the upcoming episode.

As per sources, Shivangi Joshi was offered to re-enter the show as a wild card contestant too but the actress declined the offer and the reason is still unknown.

The fans were excepting to see her back on the show but now they would be left disheartened.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi was a very strong contestant on the show and she gave tough competition to everyone.

