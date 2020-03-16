Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! The audience reveals the real reason why Pratik wasn’t selected for any team; read to know more

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and in the upcoming episode, the contestants would be divided into two teams, but Pratik would not be a part of any team. Find out why.

MUMBAI:  Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is already trending on social media.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

We had earlier reported that in the upcoming episode the contestants will be divided into two teams Team Red and Team Yellow.

Red Team: Faisu, Mohit Malik, Rubina, Kanika, and Jannat

Yellow Team: Chetna, Rajiv, Tusshar, Nishant, and Sriti.

We did see how Pratik wasn’t chosen for any team and he was left out but it didn’t matter to the actor.

We exclusively carried a poll on our YouTube channel where the audience voted on what could be the reason that he got selected by none of the teams.

The audience feels that since he wasn’t selected there could be a possibility that he has got some special powers and hence he wouldn’t be part of any team.

58% of the audience have voted that he has got some special powers and hence isn’t there in any group. While 19% feel that Pratik is a weak contestant and hence he wasn’t chosen.

Seems like the contestant has some issues with Pratik and he is a famous contestant among them.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is a strong contestant on the show and the fans are excited to see him in a new avatar.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

