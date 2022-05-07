Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Tushar Kalia talks about his journey and reveals the tip that Rohit Shetty has given him

Tushar Kalia will be soon seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. TellyChakkar got in touch with the dancer and asked him about his journey and the tips that Rohit Shetty has given him and much more.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 02:00
MUMBAI: Tushar Kalia is one of the ace choreographers of the entertainment business. He is best known for his choreography for the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The choreographer was seen as the judge on Dance Deewane and from there he gathered a lot of fan following.

Now he is grabbing the headlines as he would be seen as a contestant in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

How has the journey been until now?

I am loving the company and it's not a smooth journey. It’s very challenging and where you come from doesn’t matter because in the end, it’s all about mental strength and not a physical one. I learned a lot during this journey and made amazing memories.

Did you mentally prepare yourself before saying “Yes” to the show?

I had seen the previous seasons I mean a few episodes but you can’t prepare yourself and come on the show. This season no one aborted (a task) and everyone is giving their hundred percent. All the contestants are very competitive and everyone is given their hundred percent.

Any compliments that you have received from Rohit Shetty?

Rohit Sir as a host doesn’t say much but he guides and encourages us a lot. If someone is stuck in between a task he will personally go to them and will encourage and push them to complete the task. When Rohit Sir explains to us something and if we follow those steps then 50% of the work is done. He encourages us at every level.

Well, there is no doubt that Tushar is a very strong contestant on the show and he is going to go a long way.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

