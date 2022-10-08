Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Tushar Kalia wins the advantage medal and gets special powers in the show

Tushar Kalia is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he finally wins the advantage medal and would get some powers in the upcoming show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Tushar Kalia wins the advantage medal and gets special powers in the show

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

 The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.


We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: SHOCKING! Rohit Shetty and the stunt crew of the show give a FINAL WARNING to Pratik Sehajpal to NOT BREAK THE RULES


TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.


Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be fighting for the advantage medal and whoever wins the medal would get an advantage in the game.


As per sources, Tushar Kalia has won the advantage medal and now he would be getting some privileges in the upcoming episode.


There is no doubt that Tushar is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he has all the potential to win the show.

It will be interesting to see how would Tushar use his advantage in the game.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal to re-enter the show as a wild card entry on This date

