Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Tushar Khalia, Nishant Bhat, and Mohit Malik won the advantage medal

In the upcoming episode, Tushar, Nishant, and Mohit will win the advantage medal as they would win the task that they would be performing.

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will perform stunts to win the advantage medal.

The contestants who win the advantage medal will compete with each other and whoever wins the task will get a special power.

As of now Tushar Khalia, Nishant Bhat, and Mohit Malik have won the advantage medal and it will be interesting to see who would join them.

Well, there is no doubt that all three are very strong contestants and they have the potential to reach the finale of the show.

