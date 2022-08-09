Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been very successful as the contestants went all out and did their stunts and faced their fears. Now the finale of the show will be happening anytime soon.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 10:45
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

As we had reported earlier, this weekend the contestants would be fighting for the ticket to the finale and whichever contestant would win the ticket, would enter the final round directly.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Mohit Malik talks about overcoming his fears and the lessons he learnt from his journey)

As per sources, the finale of the show might take place on the 25th of September 2022 and finally, the show would get the winner of this season.

All the contestants are very strong and are going all out in performing the stunts so that they could make their way to the finale of the show.

Whom do you think would be the winner of the how?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Confirmed! After performing powerful stunts, Rubina Dilaik is all set to entertain audience with her moves in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa)

