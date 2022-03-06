Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on - air

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have flown down to South Africa. They have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the first promo of the show will be out in the second week of June and the show is expected to go on air from 7th of August 2022.

ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Well, this season is speculated to be one of the best seasons of the show as the contestants are very strong and the audience are having a lot of expectations from them.

Since last season was very successful the makers of the show are trying their best to make this season a huge success so that once again they can top the TRP chart.

Which contestants are you rooting for?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12