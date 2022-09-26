Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 finale! : Congratulations! Tushar Kalia emerges as the winner of the show

The season finale took place today and finally Tushar emerged as the winner of the show. The ace choreographer was one of the strongest contestants from day one and he aced all the stunts and never aborted any stunt.

MUMBAI : The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show took place today.

During the finale of the show, team Cirkus graced the show to promote their movie, which is due for release in December.

This year, all the contestants gave their hundred percent to the show and performed all the tasks as well as faced their fears. Surprisingly, this year, very few aborts happened in the serial.

The finalists of the show are Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik, and Rubina Dilaik.

We did see how Kanika and Rubina got eliminated from the final race by getting defeated by a few seconds.

The top three contestants were Tushar, Faisu, and Mohit and now these three will perform the final task and one of them would be the winner of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that all three contestants are the toughest and most strong contestants of the show where they performed every task and never aborted any.

We did see how Mohit Malik got eliminated from the final race and then the competition for the winner of the show was between Fasiu and Tushar.

Faisu gave his best in the finale, but Tushar won the task and emerged as the winner of the show.

Tushar since the beginning of the show was a very strong contestant and he used to ace the stunts with so much ease.

The ace choreographer never gave up and never ever aborted aby stunt. He had done maximum stunts with Faisu and Mohit when it came to partner stunts.

Rohit Shetty was also very impressed with his performance and told him that he has been one of the best contestants in the show.

Finally, Tushar has emerged as the winner of this season and he did deserve the win.

Team Tellychakkkar congratulates the ace choreographer for this victory.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

