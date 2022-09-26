Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Finale : Oops! Faisal Shaikh defeated Jannat Zubair to make it to the top two finalists of the show

MUMBAI : Both Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair have been very close friends for a very long time.

The fans love watching them together and they feel they look so cute together.

They have been rumors that the two might be in a relationship though there is no confirmation on the same neither the two have denied nor accepted it.

The moment they do any reels on social media the views on the video shoot up to another level and the video starts trending on social media.

When the news broke out that the two will be doing the reality show together, their fans couldn’t keep calm and were super excited to see them on the show.

The two finally emerged as the finalist of the show as the two aced all the stunts that were given to them.

During the finale task, Faisu and Jannat were pitted against each other in a fire task and with a few seconds, Faisu won the task, and Jannat was eliminated from the finale race.

Many a time the two friends were pitted against each other during task, but this time for the finale Faisu had the victory in his hand.

Though their fans would have loved to see them in the top two contestants of the show as Jannat was commendable on the show and she did all the stunts and never aborted a single task.

No doubt the fans got to see a different side of the actress and from the Shy actress that she is the fans got to see a strong side of her and the audience did root for her.

Nevertheless, Jannat gave her a hundred percent until the end and proved that she is a deserving finalist of the show.

The battle is between Faisu and Tushar who are the top two contestants of the show and one of they would emerge as the winner of the show.

