Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 finale! Wow! Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, and Faisal Shaikh make it to the top three finalists of the show; Rubina and Jannat Zubair get eliminated

MUMBAI : The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show took place today.

During the finale of the show, team Cirkus will be gracing the show to promote their movie, which is due for release in December.

This year, all the contestants gave their hundred percent to the show and performed all the tasks as well as faced their fears. Surprisingly, this year, very few aborts happened in the serial.

The finalists of the show are Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik, and Rubina Dilaik.

We did see how Kanika and Rubina got eliminated from the final race and hence the top four were Jannat, Mohit, Tushar, and Faisu.

In the fire stunt, we did see how Faisu defeated Jannat within a few seconds and made his way to the top three of the show.

On the other hand, Mohit Malik won the task against Rubina as the actress forgot to hit a car, and hence, she lost the task.

Whereas Tushar was already in the final race as he had won the ticket to finale task.

Finally, the show has got its top three contestants Tushar, Faisu, and Mohit and now these three will perform the final task and one of them would be the winner of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that all three contestants are the toughest and most strong contestants on the show where they performed every task and never aborted any.

Faisu was eliminated from the show and then he was brought back as a wild card entry he fought back well and finally made it to the top three contestants.

It will be interesting to see who would be the winner of the show.

