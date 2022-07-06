Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out Rohit Shetty’s daredevil action on the show

The new promo of the show is out and one can see how the host of the show Rohit Shetty is doing a daredevil action stunt and will giving a glimpse of how the season would turn up.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for the new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

Now we came across a new promo of the show where one can see how Rohit is doing an action stunt where a motor biker comes with  a rod and is about to hit him and that’s when he stops him and pushes him down.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit is known as of the best directors Bollywood and is a apt host for the show.

The show is all set to go air on the 7th August and the fans are excited to see their favourite contestant perform the stunts together.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out Rohit Shetty’s daredevil action on the show
