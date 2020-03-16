Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh praises Jannat Zubair says ‘ She has surprised me on the show and she has a strong mental strength and I am sure she would go ahead in the show”

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

Faisu and Jannat are two very strong contestants in the show and the two ace their stunts and face their fears.

Especially when the two perform the stunts they are super excited to watch the duo together as the fans feel that the two have great chemistry and they nail the show.

Now during a recent interview, Faisu was asked about Jannat and her performance in the show to which the actor said “ Jannat is performing very well on the show and she has a very strong mental strength. I know from quite some time as we are family friends and we have experienced many things in the past like Paragliding and all and I know she is not scared of anything. So there are contestants are very strong and performing well. I am happy to see the response I am getting and keep supporting me this way and I shall give my fans the best”

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu is one of the strong contests of the show and there is news doing the rounds that he has reached the top two finalists of the show and he could be the possible winner of the show.

What do you think of Faisu and Jannat's play on the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

