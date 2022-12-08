Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! This is how Rohit Shetty welcomed Pratik Sehajpal back on the show as a wild card entry

Pratik Sehajpal is back on the show as a wild card entry and once again he would be facing his fears here is how Rohit Shetty welcomed him on the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 16:47
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.
 The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.
We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.
In the previous episodes, we did see how Pratik was eliminated from the show as he aborted the elimination stunt.
As we had reported earlier, Pratik is back and he will enter the show as a wild card entry.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! “Nishant and I should be doing a project together and I am sure it will happen soon” - Pratik Sehajpal

We came across the promo of the upcoming episode where one can see how Rohit Shetty reveals why he brought Pratik back as she promised not to abort any stunts and that he will share good jokes with the team and everyone welcome him back.

Well, Nishant is the happiest to see his friend back and it will be interesting to see how would Pratik perform in the upcoming episode.
How do you think how would Pratik perform in the upcoming episodes?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read - CONGRATULATIONS! Pratik Sehajpal is the INSTAGRAM King for the week

