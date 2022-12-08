Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! This is how Rohit Shetty welcomed Pratik Sehajpal back on the show as a wild card entry

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

In the previous episodes, we did see how Pratik was eliminated from the show as he aborted the elimination stunt.

As we had reported earlier, Pratik is back and he will enter the show as a wild card entry.

We came across the promo of the upcoming episode where one can see how Rohit Shetty reveals why he brought Pratik back as she promised not to abort any stunts and that he will share good jokes with the team and everyone welcome him back.

Well, Nishant is the happiest to see his friend back and it will be interesting to see how would Pratik perform in the upcoming episode.

