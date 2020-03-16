Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Faisu recreate the iconic scene of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

 Jannat and Faisu are very strong contestants in the show and the fans love to see them perform stunts together, and now we came across a video where one can see them recreating the iconic scene of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 19:21
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

In the upcoming episode of the show, the contestants will be subjected to dangerous stunts where they will have to face fears and go through a lot to do the stunts.

However, the contestants will also have a lot of fun so that they can release the stress before they do the stunts.

In the new promo of the show, Jannat and Faisu are seen recreating the scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where they are enacting the famous basketball scene.

Well, the upcoming episode will show some dangerous stunts.

The audience will get to see a power-packed performance.

