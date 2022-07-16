Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Nishant Bhat celebrate the milestone of the show in this unique way

The show has hit a milestone and Jannat and Nishant had a unique way of celebrating it. The two are very strong contestants in the show and they have the potential to reach the finale.

jannat-nishat

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Recently the show hit a milestone where it became the number one reality show on television. It made its way to the second position in the TRP ratings.

Jannat Zubair and Nishant Bhat who are contestants on the show were so happy that they danced to a famous song from the movie RRR “Nachooo nachooo nachooo”.

The two aced the dance step so well and did it so effortlessly thus celebrating the milestone of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loves the show and enjoys watching their favourite stars performing the dangerous stunts.

Both Nishant and Jannat are very strong contestants in the show and have the potential to reach the finale of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video