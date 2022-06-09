Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Mohit Malik reveals how Rubina Dilaik used to help him after the stunt

Mohit and Rubina are two very strong contestants on the show and were at loggerheads with each other at the beginning, but later on, mended their differences and today are cordial on the show. Now in a recent interview, Mohit did reveal how Rubina helped him after the stunts.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 20:41
KHATRON KE KHILADI

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

Mohit and Rubina are two very strong contestants on the show and the two ace all the stunts given to them as they face their fears.

But in the episodes, we have seen how the two have been at loggerheads and have had disagreements but at the end, the two have mended their differences and are performing the stunts maintaining amicable relations.

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Mohit Malik talks about overcoming his fears and the lessons he learnt from his journey

In a recent interview, Mohit revealed how Rubina helped him after a task where the actor said that when he would be in need of bath salts to ease out, as the stunts would drain his body, she would offer him, since bath salts helped ease the body.

Well, there is no doubt the contestants on the show share a great camaraderie and as we have seen in the episode how they encourage each other to perform the stunts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Confirmed! After performing powerful stunts, Rubina Dilaik is all set to entertain audience with her moves in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

 

 
Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot Khatra Khatra Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 20:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! Bharti Singh opens up on not being a part of third season of The Kapil Sharma Show, details inside
MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit our TV screens this Saturday (September 10) and fans of the sketch-...
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
MUMBAI: Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has time and again served her audience with mind-blowing films, series, and TV...
Siddhant Chaturvedi sets social media afire with his latest clicks!
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has been turning up the buzz calendars these days for his upcoming Phone Bhoot. As the...
Kids request Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna for a kiss; Fans say, "Srivalli ka 'free' kiss"
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Goodbye', trailer of which has...
Rajjo: OMG! Arjun leaves Rajjo alone in the room, Arjun’s mother opens the door
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Audience Perspective! Karan Wahi’s romance is winning hearts, here’s what the audiences have to say
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
Latest Video