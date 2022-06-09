Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Mohit Malik reveals how Rubina Dilaik used to help him after the stunt

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

Mohit and Rubina are two very strong contestants on the show and the two ace all the stunts given to them as they face their fears.

But in the episodes, we have seen how the two have been at loggerheads and have had disagreements but at the end, the two have mended their differences and are performing the stunts maintaining amicable relations.

In a recent interview, Mohit revealed how Rubina helped him after a task where the actor said that when he would be in need of bath salts to ease out, as the stunts would drain his body, she would offer him, since bath salts helped ease the body.

Well, there is no doubt the contestants on the show share a great camaraderie and as we have seen in the episode how they encourage each other to perform the stunts.

