Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia ace the upcoming stunt and get complimented by Rohit Shetty

In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi, both Nishant and Rajiv face their fears as they perform a dangerous stunt and they impress the host Rohit Shetty.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 15:24
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

In the upcoming episode, Nishant and Rajiv will be doing a difficult stunt where they have to open a lock with their mouth while being amidst insects and snakes.

The two ace the stunt and they complete it in no time and impress the host Rohit Shetty, who compliments them post the stunt.

Both Nishant and Rajiv are known for their comic timings but along with that, they ace all the stunts and they face their fears.

Well, there is no doubt that both Rajiv and Nishant are two very strong contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

