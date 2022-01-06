Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, and Faisal Shaikh shoot a prank video

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have flown down to South Africa. They have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

As per sources, Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, and Faisal Shaikh have shot a promo of the show where there would be seen playing a prank on one other and making the others do stunts.

The video of the prank will be out soon on social media. There is a lot of buzz about the show, and fans are expecting a lot from it.

Well, the show is all set to go on air in the first week of August and fans are super excited.

Which contestants are you rooting for?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.