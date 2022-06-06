Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh are the Biscuit boys of this season, check out their hot pictures from the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for the new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

Last year you remember how the guys who had six packs were termed as the biscuit boys and the same name were given to the contestants of Bigg Boss.

Now this season we came across the trio of the biscuit boys where one can see Tushar Khalia, Pratik Sehajpal and Fisal Sheikh posing at the beach and setting the temperature high.

The trio has been named as the “ Biscut” boys and the fans are going all gaga over their picture.

Well, no doubt that the three will be very strong contestants on the show and will be doing all the stunts and getting rid of their fear.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.