Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai Rajiv Adatia's special letter for Ranveer Singh leaves him in splits

In the upcoming weekend, Khatron Ke Khiladi will finally come to an end and the show will get its winner. Now during the finale, Rajiv will leave Ranveer Singh in splits.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:16
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai Rajiv Adatia's special letter for Ranveer Singh leaves him in splits

MUMBAI :  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

Next week it’s the final week of the show and Ranveer Singh along with the team of upcoming film Cirkus will be coming on the show to promote their movie which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

As we all know about Rajiv’s humor on the show where he keeps making jokes and entertaining everyone.

Now we came across a video where the actor had written a special letter for Ranveer Singh which left him in splits.


ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more

We all are aware of Rajiv and his humor and hence he writes the letter in Hindi with all the wrong words and hence leaves the host and contestants also in splits.

There is no doubt that Rajiv has entertained the audience and especially Rohit on the show.

The finale will take place on the 25th of September and finally, the season will get its winner.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ : Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal1
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ronit Roy gets candid about his career; says "I will never say no to Ekta Kapoor, till my dying day"
MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is popularly known for his role as Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. That role also...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Challenging! A stubborn Bal Ganesh challenges Lord Vishnu
MUMBAI:It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Sad! From Gashmeer Mahajani to Karanvir Bohra, here is a list of TV actors who lost all their money and ran into major debts
MUMBAI: Celebs love to maintain their social status and spend a lot of money on their lifestyle. Due to spending extra...
Aww! Check out Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s adorable couple pictures
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwariya Sharma play Virat and Pakhi on Star Plus’ famous show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Rajesh and Vandana have a strong realization
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag and Prathna to be caught by Bapodra
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more