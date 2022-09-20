Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai Rajiv Adatia's special letter for Ranveer Singh leaves him in splits

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

Next week it’s the final week of the show and Ranveer Singh along with the team of upcoming film Cirkus will be coming on the show to promote their movie which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

As we all know about Rajiv’s humor on the show where he keeps making jokes and entertaining everyone.

Now we came across a video where the actor had written a special letter for Ranveer Singh which left him in splits.



We all are aware of Rajiv and his humor and hence he writes the letter in Hindi with all the wrong words and hence leaves the host and contestants also in splits.

There is no doubt that Rajiv has entertained the audience and especially Rohit on the show.

The finale will take place on the 25th of September and finally, the season will get its winner.

