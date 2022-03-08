Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhat introduce the Khiladi dance on the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

The contestants ease themselves at times before the shot at times shoot funny reels and dance to ease themselves before the dangerous stunt.

Now we came across a video of Rubina and Nishant where one can see them dancing offsets to release their stress before the stunt.

The two name the dance as “ Khiladi Dance” and they are the dance. It was obviously choreographed by Nishant.

Rubina has been the most talked about contestant on the show as she always picks up a fight with some or the other person on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see what more twists and turns will be coming in the upcoming episode of the show.

