Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha and Faisal Shaikh to return back to the show as a wild card entry

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

We did see how the contestants performed the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the 'K medal'.

In the previous episode, we did see how Faisu got eliminated from the show and the audience was shocked at his elimination and so was Rohit Shetty.

In the upcoming episode a wild card entry round would happen where Sriti and Faisu would play against each other and whoever wins the task would get an entry in the show.

The two will be giving their best on the show and one of them will enter the show as a wild card entry.



As per reports, there is news doing the rounds that Faisu will be entering the show as a wild card entry and he would be reaching the finale and one of the top two contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see with his return how would things pan out on the show.

There is no doubt that both Faisu and Sriti are very strong players of the game and they would be giving tough competition to all.

