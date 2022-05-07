Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OH NO! Mohit Malik gets injured on the sets of the show

It seems Rohit has injured himself while doing a stunt on the show. The actor is going all out on the show and is proving himself as a very strong contestant.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OH NO! Mohit Malik gets injured on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

At times the stunts are very difficult and as we saw Jannat fainting post the stunt. Many times actors do get injured while performing the stunts.

The recent contestant to get injured is Mohit Malik. As the actor was doing the stunt he injured himself and the doctor is seen putting a bandage on his wound.

Well, in the previous episode, we did see how Mohit aced his stunt and Rohit Shetty also praised him.

There is no doubt that he is a very strong contestant and he would be going a long way in the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

