Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Check out Sriti Jha performing a dangerous stunt, but there is a twist to it

Sriti Jha is one of the strongest contestants on the show and the actress has aced all the stunts and impressed the audience. Rohit Shetty now in the upcoming episode would challenge Sriti to do this dangerous stunt.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 17:24
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit Shetty will give a challenge to Sriti where she would have to dance with fire. And guess what? The actress nails the stunt.

In the past also we have seen how Rohit Shetty used to give her challenges and the actress used to do it without any complaints.

The actress shared the video and thanked the entire team for cheering for her as she had fun while doing the stunt.

Well, there is no doubt that Sriti is one of the strongest contestants and the audience feels she would go a long way and has the potential to be the finalist of the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

