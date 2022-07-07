Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Check out the BTS pictures of the contestants doing the stunts with wild Lions

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the constants are going all out to complete the stunts. Now we came across the BTS pictures of the contestants where they are doing stunts with dangerous Lions.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 23:46
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the first two episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be doing a stunt with wild Lions, where they would be locked in a cage and they would have to perform the stunts in between the Lions.

( ALSO READ - Congratulations! Jannat Zubair flies to Dubai with family to celebrate her achievement after being listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 )

We came across a BTS picture where one can see how the Lions are jumping on the cage and trying to attack the contestants but they aren’t getting that afraid but want to complete the stunt and the stunt looks dangerous.

Mohit Malik in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar mentioned how this was his favourite stunt and that he had super fun doing it.

Well, there is no doubt that this season there are dangerous stunts and the contestants are going all out to complete the stunts.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - MUST-READ! Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair opens up about her struggles in the initial days of her career, says, "I used to get rejected when I started going for auditions" )

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

