Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Faisu injures himself during the finale stunt

MUMBAI: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place next weekend.

During the finale of the show, team Cirkus will be gracing the show to promote their movie, which is due for release in December.

This year, all the contestants gave their hundred per cent to the show and performed all the tasks as well as faced their fears. Surprisingly, this year, very few aborts happened in the serial.

The finalists of the show are Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik.

We had also reported to you earlier that the Top two finalists of the show are Faisu and Tushar and one of them would win the show.

The finale of the show would take place today and tomorrow and finally, the show will get the winner for this season.

Now we came across the new promo of the show, where one can see Faisu doing the dangerous stunt and as he does it he hurts himself as hits himself on the coconut branch of the tree and leaves everyone is shocked including the host Rohit Shetty.

Faisu has been one of the strongest contestants on the show and he has done all the stunts and impressed the audience and the host Rohit Shetty.

No wonder he has reached the top two contestants and he is one of the finalists of the show.

Well, Faisu is not only ruling on Khatron Ke Khiladi but also Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 where he is showcasing his dancing talent.

