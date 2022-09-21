Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! It’s Ranveer Singh VS Rubina Dilaik during the finale of the show

MUMBAI: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place next weekend.

During the finale of the show, team Cirkus will be gracing the show to promote their movie, which is due for release in December.

This year, all the contestants gave their hundred percent to the show and performed all the tasks as well as faced their fears. Surprisingly, this year, very few aborts happened in the serial.

The finalists of the show are Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik.

We had also reported to you earlier that the Top two finalists of the show are Faisu and Tushar and one of them would win the show.

As we had reported earlier that Ranveer Singh would be gracing the finale of the show where he would be shooting fun segments with the contestants.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more)

We came across a video where one can see how Ranveer Singh and Rubina are pitted against each other during a fashion show segment during the finale.

The video is funny and will leave you in splits and as Rubina and Ranveer walk the ramp the contestants fall down laughing at the act of the two actors.

This season has become very successful and it has been the number one reality show on television.

Well, in the upcoming episode, one would finally get to know who the winner of this season would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason)