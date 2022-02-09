Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Jannat Zubair breaks down for this Shocking reason connected to Faisu

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

Jannat Zubair and Faisu are strong contestants on the show and they ace all the stunts and face their fears.

Both of them have the potential to reach the finale of the show and could be seen as the winner of the show.

In the previous episode, we did see how Faisu couldn’t perform the 'current' stunt and he aborted mid- way. Hence, he had to go through the elimination stunt and was eliminated last week.

During the task when Faisu aborted it, he was given the 'fear fanda' and that’s when Jannat broke down as she couldn’t see him getting the fear fanda and going in the elimination round.

This shows their friendship and how she couldn't bear the thought that Faisu could get eliminated.

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat and Faisu give major friendship goals and are loved by the audience.

