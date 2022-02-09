Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Jannat Zubair breaks down for This Shocking reason connected to Faisu

Faisu and Jannat are two strong contestants in the reality show and recently, Jannat broke down when the actor got his 'fear fanda'.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 14:42
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Jannat Zubair breaks down for this Shocking reason connected to Faisu

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

Jannat Zubair and Faisu are strong contestants on the show and they ace all the stunts and face their fears.

Both of them have the potential to reach the finale of the show and could be seen as the winner of the show.

In the previous episode, we did see how Faisu couldn’t perform the 'current' stunt and he aborted mid- way. Hence, he had to go through the elimination stunt and was eliminated last week.

ALSO READ - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

During the task when Faisu aborted it, he was given the 'fear fanda' and that’s when Jannat broke down as she couldn’t see him getting the fear fanda and going in the elimination round.

This shows their friendship and how she couldn't bear the thought that Faisu could get eliminated.

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat and Faisu give major friendship goals and are loved by the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -  SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 14:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Karan bags Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Rakhi Vijan bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame child actor 'Nirbhay Thakur' bags Sony Sab’s Dharm Yoddha Garud
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the telly world. We at Tellychakkar...
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI: Ankur Bhatia, who wowed audiences with superb performances in Aarya and Aarya 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon...
SUPER INTERESTING! Aryan and Yuvaan recreate their childhood picture by wearing the same dresses in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
AWW-DORABLE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets a special surprise returning home
MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni had become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video