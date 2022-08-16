Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Kanika Mann fools Faisu in a task; leaves him shocked as he loses

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

Now, we came across a video where Kanika is seen fooling Faisu where she lies to him that she doesn’t know swimming but when Faisu goes to do the stunt, she suddenly starts to swim and shocks everyone.

The best part that one must not miss, is the reaction of Faisu as he is left stumped and doesn’t know how to react.

There is no doubt that Kanika and Faisu are the two strong contestants in the show and they have all the potential to go ahead in the show.

