Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : OMG! Mohit Malik’s wife Addite Malik has a special message for her husband, Check out

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

We have also seen how the contestants have a good and fun time with the host Rohit Shetty as keeps fooling around with them.

In the upcoming episode, Mohit will be shown a message from Addite, where she would tell everyone that she has called to inform him that she has come to know that he has been taking a lot of 'Physiotherapy' sessions and that’s why, she wants to question him about the same!

On hearing this, Rohit punishes Mohit and hangs him upside-down, and drops him into the swimming pool.

The episode is an entertaining one and will leave you in splits!

Well, there is no doubt that Mohit is a very strong contestant on the show and he has the potential to reach the finale.

